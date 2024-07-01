NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Globe Life Inc. (“Globe Life”) (NYSE: GL) for potential violations of the federal securities laws. The firm’s investigation is in connection with reports that Globe Life executives ignored extensive allegations of insurance fraud.
If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Globe Life securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah ([email protected]) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. ([email protected]).
