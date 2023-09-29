NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) (“Illumina”).
If you are a long-term shareholder of Illumina, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact Andrea Farah at afarah@lowey.com or (914) 733-7256.
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.
Contact
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com
SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg
