Loxam Renews Its High Availability Managed SD-WAN Network With GTT

– The network agreement covers more than 115 of Loxam’s European sites

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced that it has renewed its Managed SD-WAN and network security solution for Loxam, the leading equipment rental provider in Europe. The agreement covers more than 115 of Loxam’s European sites in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Loxam is a market leader in the rental of commercial equipment and tools for building and public works with branches in over 30 countries. GTT Managed SD-WAN connects Loxam sites with its business-critical applications, used to manage its equipment bookings, payments and digital workspace. GTT provides managed firewalls and diverse dual links using DIA and MPLS at each location. The dual links, combined with SD-WAN traffic steering, create a highly resilient configuration that meets Loxam’s network availability requirements.

“At Loxam, we are digitally transforming our internal supply chain processes and reshaping our network to constantly improve our real-time access to data,” said Jean-Luc Sanchez, CTO at Loxam. “GTT has proven itself as a trusted partner to us on our SD-WAN journey to suit our changing business needs. GTT complements our own skill sets and demonstrates a strong commitment for helping us achieve our business goals.”

“To enable digital transformation of the customer experience, highly available connectivity has never been more crucial in the services sector,” said Tom Homer, President, Europe Division, GTT. “We are proud to continue to support Loxam with our expertise in managed SD-WAN services as it pursues its business digitalization strategy to drive excellence in the equipment rental market.”

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Loxam

No. 1 in Europe and No. 4 worldwide, LOXAM is the market leader for the rental of equipment and tools for building and public works, industry, landscaping and services. With revenue of €2 billion in 2020, 1,150 branches and 11,050 employees, the LOXAM Group is established in 30 countries and has the largest machine fleet on the market, with more than 650,000 items of equipment to anticipate, support and fulfill growing demand from companies that wish to outsource the procurement, management and maintenance of their equipment.

www.loxam.com

