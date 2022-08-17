Breaking News
Loyal Source Government Services Announces New President and Chief Legal Officer

Ryan O’Quinn joins executive team after advising Loyal Source for the past five years

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Loyal Source Government Services, one of the nation’s leading healthcare solutions providers, today announces the new hire of Ryan O’Quinn who will be joining the company as President and Chief Legal Officer.

After graduating from Princeton University in 1997, and Washington and Lee School of Law in 2001, O’Quinn joined a New York-based law firm as a transactional attorney advising public issuers and private corporations with a focus on regulatory compliance and corporate governance issues. Between 2003 and 2011, he joined the federal government, first as a federal regulator at the SEC’s enforcement division and then serving as a federal economic crimes prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida. In 2011, O’Quinn reentered private practice, advising regulated companies in the government procurement and healthcare sectors. During this time, O’Quinn served in management at one of the largest law firms in the world.

For the past five years, O’Quinn has worked closely with Loyal Source as its outside counsel and advisor, helping Loyal Source to offer top tier healthcare services and solutions while maintaining the highest level of legal compliance. 

“After advising Loyal Source for five years, I decided to join its executive team because I identify with Loyal Source’s corporate values and ethics,” said O’Quinn. “Loyal Source is an efficient government solutions provider that develops and delivers a comprehensive workforce solution to meet any challenge presented. I am excited to work alongside our existing team members to grow and compete on the highest level by providing best-in-class service.”

“After working closely with Ryan over the past few years, we knew he would be a valuable addition to our executive team here at Loyal Source,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “With Ryan’s expertise, we are confident Loyal Source will be able to provide the highest quality of healthcare services and technical solutions to our clients.”

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

About Loyal Source 
Loyal Source is an Orlando-based healthcare solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com

Media Contact
Hannah Young
Uproar PR for Loyal Source
HYoung@uproarpr.com
321-236-0102

