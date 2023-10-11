CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC is pleased to congratulate nine registered investment advisor (RIA) firms run by LPL clients for being recognized on Barron’s list of Top 100 RIA Firms.

Firms honored on this year’s list include:

#4 Mariner Wealth Advisors

#5 Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services

#8 Private Advisor Group

#13 NewEdge Capital Group

#29 Stratos Wealth Partners

#62 Merit Financial Advisors

#63 Wealthcare

#64 Prime Capital Investment Advisors

#71 Integrated Partners

“This prestigious industry recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of each firm to serve the best interests of their clients and underscores the value of the independent advice model in fostering investor confidence,” said Matt Enyedi, Managing Director of Client Success for LPL. “We extend our congratulations to the visionary leadership, dedicated advisors, and steadfast support teams of these leading RIA firms. As a strategic partner to RIAs, we are committed to empowering their success and are delighted to see this impressive group of trailblazers achieve national accolades for the work they do to help individuals and families achieve their financial goals.”

To qualify for the list, firms must have at least $1 billion in assets under management. They are also measured by technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics. According to Barron’s, the goal for the ranking is to shine a spotlight on the nation’s best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry.

See the full 2023 list here.

Learn more about LPL’s RIA offerings.

