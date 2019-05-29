LPL Financial and Good Life Companies Welcome Mike Bensey

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Mike Bensey has joined LPL Financial and aligned with Good Life Companies (Good Life), an enterprise firm offering support and resources to advisors leveraging LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Bensey reported having managed approximately $275 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Ameriprise Financial Services.

“I’m happy to move to an independent model that offers increased support with the partnership of both Good Life and LPL Financial,” said Bensey. “Good Life has been instrumental in helping transition and establish my business. And with LPL’s platform, I have access to a broad range of resources to manage my business as well as access to products and platforms to support the variety of needs my clients have.”

Bensey has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, and said moving to LPL creates an opportunity for him to work more efficiently, which can help him grow by serving more clients. He is joined by his son Drew Bensey and son-in-law Daniel Thornton, who are focused on marketing and client services support as they work toward becoming licensed.

“We are so excited to welcome Mike to the Good Life family,” said Conor Delaney, CEO, Good Life. “We look forward to having Mike and team anchor our office in Orlando, which we believe has the potential to grow, becoming one of the largest offices in the Good Life portfolio over the next year. As advisors increasingly look to find a turn-key solution to support all of their non-revenue generating activities, Mike is blazing that trail with the support of Good Life and LPL.”

“We welcome Mike and his family business to LPL and congratulate Good Life on their continued growth,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “We understand our advisors and the advice industry because it’s our sole focus. And in today’s environment, advisors who chose to run an independent business need to be able to outsource more of the day-to-day operations and support services so they have more time in front of clients, where they have the most value. With our capacity to invest and innovate, we are able to deliver the types of solutions and capabilities that can help advisors be successful serving the needs of their clients. We wish continued success to Mike, his team and Good Life.”

