CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC today announced it has earned recognition from Newsweek as a Most Responsible Company in 2023, ranking among 500 of the U.S.’s largest public corporations. This is the third time the firm has been distinguished as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

“LPL has received this recognition for the past three years, which is aligned with our ongoing commitment to operating in a sustainable and responsible way,” said LPL President and CEO Dan Arnold. “As we move forward, we will continue to focus on operating with integrity, promoting an inclusive financial system for all, and taking care of our advisors so they can take care of their clients.”

Key to the LPL mission is the comprehensive support of financial advisors and institutions so they can help Americans build a better and more secure future. The firm’s approach to sustainability is guided by that mission, with an emphasis on operating responsibly and ethically. LPL’s Sustainability Report 2022 delves into the management approach, progress and key metrics for defined topics, as well as where the firm believes it can make the greatest contributions by utilizing its core strengths and competencies.

Approximately 2,000 publicly traded companies were reviewed for the Newsweek ranking, and only those that had published a corporate sustainability report were considered. A rigorous analysis of publicly available performance data in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories determined the winners. Responses to a survey of 11,000 U.S. citizens about their perceptions of the companies related to corporate social responsibility also played an influential role in producing the final ranking.*

