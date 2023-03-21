CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC announced today that it received a 2023 Technology Innovation Award from the Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) for its proprietary Model Wealth Portfolios, a unified wealth management platform for advisors. With this award, BISA recognizes firms that help advance the financial services industry through their commitment to technology innovations in products, services and platforms.

Model Wealth Portfolios is designed to offer financial advisors the flexibility needed to deliver customized investment solutions for clients. With this platform, advisors can combine different investment strategies into one account to create personalized, diversified portfolios while benefiting from the flexibility and scale of the automation it provides.

“We designed the Model Wealth Portfolios platform to provide more personalized investment experiences while allowing advisors to grow and scale their businesses. We’re thrilled to be recognized by BISA for technology innovation on behalf of the financial advisors at the institutions we serve,” said Rob Pettman, LPL Financial executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. “LPL is always innovating to create unique solutions for advisors and investors and is continually investing in our advisory platform capabilities. Incorporating advisor feedback, Model Wealth Portfolios has evolved into a dynamic unified managed account platform offering a high degree of flexibility, customization and efficiency.”

Model Wealth Portfolios enable advisors to combine up to twenty models in one account, including optional low cost SMAs, with the ability to add additional levers of personalization. Program managers can create and share centralized investment models with their advisors, saving internal resources and managing risk during periods of high market volatility.

LPL’s Model Wealth Portfolios is integrated directly into ClientWorks, LPL’s comprehensive, award-winning* advisor platform. For more information, visit LPL.com.

