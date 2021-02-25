Breaking News
LPL Financial Supports Austin Community Impacted by Winter Storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that its charitable arm, LPL Financial Foundation, has contributed financial support to organizations supporting residents in central Texas impacted by the recent winter storms. LPL maintains an office in Austin, which was among many areas of Texas that experienced power and water outages as a result of the historic storm.

“We believe in the importance of supporting and strengthening the communities where we live and work,” said Tim Carter, LPL senior vice president and president of the LPL Financial Foundation. “The effects of this winter storm have been devastating and our hearts are with everyone across Texas. Now, as recovery begins in the greater Austin area, essential items such as food and shelter are in great need and charitable organizations are under stress.”

The LPL Financial Foundation is providing financial support to two community-based organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to communities in and around Austin:

  • Austin Area Urban League helps under-served populations build a foundation for social and economic equity. The donation supports the League’s Love Your Neighbor campaign, which helps housing-insecure individuals and families by providing shelter, food, water, clothing and more during recovery from the storm.
  • Central Texas Food Bank provides hot meals to individuals and families through warming shelters, schools and other community locations.

In addition to these direct donations, the LPL Financial Foundation offers a Matching Gifts program, which can double the impact of any charitable contribution made by an LPL Financial advisor or employee.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor.  Member FINRA/SIPC. 

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.  We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
[email protected]

