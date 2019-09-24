Breaking News
LPL Financial Technology and Diversity Efforts Earn Industry Recognition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced the firm received two Industry Awards from WealthMananagement.com, recognizing LPL’s integrated technology platform and its commitment to diversity and inclusion as innovative efforts that are helping transform the wealth management industry.

The top honors went to LPL in the following categories:

Broker-Dealers (1,000 Advisors or More): Technology
ClientWorks Connected was recognized for its innovative approach to the concept of a tech stack. By integrating key workflows, ClientWorks Connected will enable LPL advisors to navigate seamlessly through all aspects of serving clients, including proposals, onboarding, planning, trading and reporting. The open architecture of ClientWorks makes it possible for advisors to choose among proprietary solutions as well as a curated choice of integrated third-party providers, creating an end-to-end experience intended to help maximize efficiency and enhance the experience they provide to their clients.

Broker-Dealers Corporate Social Responsibility/Diversity
LPL Financial’s Advisor Diversity and Inclusion initiative was recognized for its efforts to build advisor communities, grow a diverse advisor base and support advisors who serve diverse populations of investors. Within the past year, LPL has increased its resources to help advisors reach new cultural markets and create more inclusive practices. With advisor input, the firm has designed a suite of tools geared toward LGBT, Hispanic, African American and women investors. Also, the firm has launched Advisor Business Communities, enabling advisors from diverse groups to network with each other and LPL leaders. The inaugural Advisor Inclusion Council also was formed.

“On behalf of the entire LPL team, we are honored to be recognized as leaders for having demonstrated innovation and a commitment to continuous improvement for our advisors,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “We are driven by our advisors’ input and feedback, and strive to deliver solutions and capabilities that help them reach new markets and manage their practices with greater efficiencies.”

Learn how LPL Technology is designed to give advisors more time for building relationships with their clients.

Find out more about how LPL supports a culture of diversity and inclusion.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

