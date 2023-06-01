Technology-savvy industry executives will help create a dynamic synergy within LPL to drive state-of-the-art tech innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC announced today that its technology executive team has added Nitesh Ambastha as executive vice president and Group CIO of Technology Investor Experience and Kristie Edling-Day as executive vice president and Group CIO of Technology Advisor Experience. LPL continues to invest deeply in building best-in-class technology talent with the addition of Ambastha and Edling-Day to lead and develop technology capabilities that empower our advisors and institutions to run thriving businesses.

“I’m pleased to welcome Nitesh and Kristie to our technology leadership team and look forward to the impactful work they will drive across both of their teams to deliver world-class technology solutions and product offerings for LPL’s valued advisors and institutions,” said Managing Director and Chief Technology and Information Officer Greg Gates. “Their extensive backgrounds in the technology industry will create a dynamic synergy for technical advancements that will enable LPL’s advisors and institutions to thrive and grow in their respective businesses.”

In Ambastha’s new role, he and his team will focus on delivering advanced solutions for prospect and client management, custody, clearing and settlement, practice management and wealth planning. Ambastha will also lead investor-facing capabilities for the Account View platform. He joins LPL from J.P. Morgan where he was the chief technology officer, leading the asset and wealth management transformation of its technology platform.

“LPL Financial places a high priority on delivering an exceptional client experience, and technology is a key enabler of this goal. As CIO, I am excited about the opportunity to lead the development of technology solutions that enhance the client experience and drive client satisfaction,” said Ambastha.

Edling-Day’s wealth of experience in technology transformation, financial advisor services, business strategy development, product-led technology development and agile methodology will guide her in her leadership and ongoing development of LPL’s advisor-facing ClientWorks digital platform, which enables trading, servicing and support. She joins LPL from Vanguard where she served as the chief information officer and head of technology for its Financial Advisor Services and Institutional Investor Group divisions.

“As we look to the future of Technology at LPL, whether it’s a digital interaction through ClientWorks or through a phone call into a help desk, we envision an experience that is both integrated across a diverse set of tools and solutions and personalized in a way that feels “unique-to-you”. My team and I are excited to have the responsibility for delivering that experience to our advisors and institutions,” said Edling-Day.

