CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial furthers its commitment to expanding the diversity and reach of financial professionals with its support of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and the LGBTQ+ advisor business community.

“LPL is proud to partner with organizations like the NGLCC and forward efforts to build a more inclusive financial service industry,” said Beth Csengody, vice president, Advisor Diversity and Inclusion Client Communities and Sustainability for LPL Financial. “The marketplace is changing; today’s investors are multi-generational, multi-cultural and multi-dimensional with unique financial needs. Members of the LGBTQ+ community face financial challenges all their own, which is why advisors who are part of and/or support the community play an important role in building trust and providing a high degree of comfort and care for those investors and families seeking advice.”

LPL Financial is pleased to be a part of the upcoming 2023 NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference and awards ceremony, which will be held August 15-18 in Denver. The NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference delivers innovative leadership programming, networking and engagement opportunities for more than 2,000 LGBTQ+ and allied business leaders. The event also includes an awards ceremony to recognize those most dedicated to advancing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. LPL’s support of this conference will further its commitment to help meet the unique needs of LGBTQ+ advisors as thriving business owners in their respective communities.

One of those business owners is Jeremy Gussick, a Certified Financial Planner™ specializing in Retirement Income Planning and Investment Management for individuals, families and LGBTQ+ singles and couples, and founder of Gussick and Barnett Financial Planning. Gussick is also an active member of LPL’s Advisor Inclusion Council and LGBTQ+ Client Community, helping implement LPL’s Advisor Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program firm wide.

“The NGLCC is an important advocacy organization that serves as the business voice for the LGBTQ+ Community,” said Jeremy Gussick, CFP®. “When Fortune 500 companies like LPL step up to help expand economic opportunities for LGBTQ+ advisor businesses, that commitment and action can help make advice more accessible for the LGBTQ+ community. Access to an LGBTQ+ financial professional who understands specific financial needs and situations has the potential to greatly improve financial outcomes, while also creating a welcoming and safe environment for LGBTQ+ individuals and families to engage in important financial planning conversations.”

LPL believes that embracing and leveraging diversity among employees and financial professionals helps to fulfill the fundamental need for personalized financial guidance for everyone. Among the ways LPL continues to foster diversity and a culture of inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community is through its LGBTQ+ Client Community and Pride Alliance Employee Resource Group.

LPL’s LGBTQ+ Client Community helps advisors learn about new resources and meet colleagues with similar backgrounds as a catalyst to spark inspiration and accelerate growth. The Pride Alliance offers LGBTQ+ employees and their allies a sense of belonging in the workplace, including the opportunity to make connections with colleagues and build lasting relationships that can impact their lives and careers, strengthening their connections within the firm.

For more information about LPL’s social responsibility efforts, please visit LPL.com

For more information about the 2023 NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference, visit https://nglcc.org/nglcc23/.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

1-05374859

For more information:

Media.relations@lplfinancial.com

(813) 323-1250