LPL Financial Welcomes 30 Member Team Brian M. Woods Financial Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that Brian M. Woods Financial Services, a large enterprise supervising approximately 30 financial advisors, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. Collectively, the advisors reported having served approximately $1.6 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Voya Financial Advisors.

Based in Danvers, Mass., the full-service financial firm was founded in 1991 by Brian Woods, who followed his father’s footsteps into the industry, starting in insurance before moving into investment advice and wealth management. Today, Woods personally works with more than 500* clients to help them pursue their financial goals and retirement needs. He built the business from the ground up with assistance from his wife, Bonnie, and he now also serves as the Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) of 30 financial advisors, including North Pointe Wealth Management and other teams throughout the region.

After their former firm was acquired, Woods and the advisors recognized the need to find a new partner. “It was my due diligence and responsibility to find the best place for everybody to land, and LPL stood out as a partner that would put the interests of our clients and advisors first. It’s a place where we can dig in and do business with ease,” said Woods, noting that the team has been moving to LPL in waves since the beginning of May. “The transition experience alone has been excellent. It was such a pleasant experience and the folks at LPL went above and beyond, delivering on everything we expected. It’s clear that LPL has made it a priority to take care of advisors by offering comprehensive service and support.”

With the new partnership with LPL, Woods and the advisors believe their clients will receive differentiated experiences and enhanced client services. “We believe LPL’s integrated capabilities will allow us to be more efficient, freeing up a significant amount of time for advisors to spend more time serving clients or growing their business,” Woods said. “We also now have access to streamlined, user-friendly client technology that makes it easy for clients to access their account information or sign documents electronically.”

Woods believes the move to LPL will also increase his value proposition as the team prepares for future growth. “With extensive offerings on the advisory platform, access to multiple financial planning tools and the protection for my advisors through succession planning, we believe there are significant opportunities to recruit more advisors to our team,” Woods said, also noting that LPL’s vast network of advisors also provides additional growth opportunities through acquiring practices of retiring advisors. “I am so excited about the next chapter of our business and what the future holds.”

Ken Hullings, LPL Financial senior vice president and head of enterprise recruiting, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Brian and the entire team at Brian M. Woods Financial Services. It has been a pleasure working with this group of financial professionals who are deeply committed to putting their clients’ needs first. We are honored they recognized the value of partnering with LPL as they take steps to elevate their practice and create differentiated experiences for their clients. We are committed to making ongoing investments in integrated technology, wealth management resources and robust business solutions that can help the firm and each individual advisor in their network be successful. We look forward to supporting the entire Woods team for years to come.”

