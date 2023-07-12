CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor David W. Rodgers CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligned with existing firm Independent Advisor Group (IAG). He reported having served approximately $145 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Based in Broomall, Pa., Rodgers shifted early on from a career in sales to the financial services industry, growing his practice organically by providing goals-based, personalized financial planning for families, individuals and business owners. “I focus heavily on financial planning and putting the right investment strategies in place to help clients work toward their goals and make the most of their investments,” Rodgers said.

Looking to elevate his financial planning offerings and the client service experience, Rodgers turned to IAG and LPL to help take his practice to the next level.

“During the due diligence process, I quickly became impressed with LPL’s depth and breadth of resources, particularly the robust financial planning platform, top-tiered investment strategies and research,” he said. “It was clear that LPL would put my clients in the best position as they seek to maximize their returns and reduce risks, all while receiving a higher level of service. I’m also fortunate to be joining an experienced group of advisors at IAG and will have access to a seasoned support team, localized services, guidance and oversight so that I can stay focused on clients.”

Rodgers added that LPL provides greater autonomy and sense of ownership. He also appreciates that LPL does not offer proprietary investment products, which allows him to put clients’ best interests at the forefront of everything he does. “LPL’s emphasis on independence made the move all that more appealing,” Rodgers said.

“Upon getting to know Dave, it was apparent he is passionate about his clients and their goals,” said Michael Brady, IAG Managing Partner. “Dave is a family man, and we believed immediately that he would fit nicely into the family atmosphere and collaborative spirit we foster at IAG. Here, he can leverage our robust service offering, oversight and combined decades of history with LPL to do what he does best. We are proud to add him to our growing organization.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Dave to the LPL community and congratulate IAG on its growth. We are delighted to support Dave’s journey to independence as he seeks new ways to elevate the service experience and put clients’ best interests first. At LPL, we provide ultimate choice and flexibility in how advisors build their ideal practice. We are committed to being a partner for the long run, making investments in innovative capabilities and robust business resources designed to help advisors thrive. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Dave and the entire team at IAG.”

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

