LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Lance Pelky

June 10, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Lance Pelky has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $115 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. He joins from Voya Financial Advisors.

“Has ‘The Jetsons’ finally arrived?” Pelky, founder of Lance Pelky and Associates, Inc., asked his clients in a three-part letter explaining his decision to move his business to LPL. “People are zipping along on monowheels, hoverboards and electric bikes and scooters. Other innovations are in the works.” He continued, “Add to this the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated people and businesses into a digital age as companies rely on video chat, online resources and remote working capabilities.”

“I’ve been examining these monumental shifts in all of our lives—and how best to embrace and harness them to better serve our clients,” he shared openly with clients.

His decision: move his San Diego business to LPL to be able to elevate his support to clients and transform his business. “I believe LPL Financial offers a vast improvement in resources, reporting and investment choices that will help us ‘up our game’ and do an even better job of serving our clients,” he said. “With powerful new platforms, technologies and service models, we’re entering a golden age of the digital retirement agency. Embracing this new normal enables us to differentiate, innovate and transform the retirement experience for clients.”

Pelky started his career in the hotel industry, where he honed his customer skills and client-first service model, which he described as “always putting a warm touch on things.” He launched his independent practice in 1995, building his customer base over time by specializing in retirement income planning and distribution. Now with LPL, Pelky will leverage support from the firm’s Admin Solutions, which outsources the management of day-to-day tasks to a fully-trained LPL professional. “Our LPL administrative assistant, Wilbert, is an experienced, seasoned industry professional with great knowledge in these advanced systems and has adopted the high service model. This solution is the perfect fit for the culture we are building at Lance Pelky and Associates,” he said.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “It is our pleasure to welcome Lance to the LPL family. He recognizes that the future of financial advice is here—yet the pace of change is going to be even quicker from here. Financial advisors need a firm to lead through change by embracing innovation and one with the capacity and commitment to invest in the resources, capabilities and support that can help advisors take advantage of market opportunities and increase their value to clients. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Lance and his firm, leading the team into the always evolving future of advice.”

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Lance Pelky & Associates, Inc. and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
[email protected]

