CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Laura Evans CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, AAMS®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. She reported having served approximately $235 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Edward Jones.

With the move, Evans launches Bloom Wealth Strategies, an independent financial practice based in Richmond Hill, Ga. The name of the firm is a nod to the Anais Nin quote that Evans says has guided her throughout her professional life: “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in the bud was greater than the risk it took to blossom.”

Evans started in the profession right out of college. During her 27-year career, she has built a successful client base and developed a reputation as a financial advisor who takes the time to get to know her clients on a personal level to help them prepare for a more financially independent future. “One of the most important things about planning for retirement is understanding how to be reasonable and realistic about how long your money will last,” said Evans, who is supported by Director of Operations, Whitney Feasel. “I enjoy sitting down with my clients and helping them figure out how to really enjoy their retirement years.”

Looking to pair her client-centered philosophy with her desire to move to independence, Evans interviewed several firms before selecting LPL as the best fit for her business.

“There’s a reason LPL is the largest independent wealth management firm in the United States**,” she said. “From access to streamlined and integrated technology solutions to strategic support, everything LPL offers is with the advisors in mind. I am at a stage in my life where I just want to focus on providing the best experience for my clients, and I am confident that partnering with LPL will allow me to do just that.”

LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, Scott Posner said, “We welcome Laura and Whitney to LPL Financial and are honored to support the launch of Bloom Wealth Strategies. At LPL, we know what it takes to launch and operate a blossoming practice, and we are committed to investing in robust resources, business solutions and integrated capabilities designed to help advisors grow and differentiate their practice. We look forward to supporting Bloom Wealth Strategies for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

**As reported by Financial Planning Magazine, 1996-2022, based on total revenue.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Bloom Wealth Strategies and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

Tweets by LPL

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

704-996-1840

Tracking #1-05375193