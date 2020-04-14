LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Peter DeSantis

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Peter DeSantis CFP® has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodian platforms. He reported having served approximately $100 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. He joins from Cetera Advisor Networks.

Today’s market challenges and current economic conditions resonate with DeSantis, who graduated with a business degree in 1982 during a recession and struggled to find a job. He decided to pursue a second degree in metallurgical engineering, and found a part time job in a chemistry lab where he met his wife, Ana. In 1985 they were both laid off due to plant shut downs, and he decided to venture into a new career as a financial planner. Together he and Ana launched Peter DeSantis & Co., an independent financial practice in El Paso, Texas, where they have grown the business organically over the past 35 years. Ana serves as administrative assistant for the business.

“We are blessed to be able to serve clients who feel more like our extended family,” DeSantis said. “We are heavily focused on investment and retirement planning, which is essential to balancing a client’s short-term and long-term financial goals. It is so rewarding to make real connections and offer meaningful advice that directly impacts a client’s lives and financial future.”

DeSantis moved the business to LPL as an early step in his succession plan with a fellow LPL advisor who he’s known for years—someone he trusts and can rely on. While DeSantis has no intention to retire soon, he said it is important to have a contingency plan in place to make sure his clients are taken care of in the event something unexpected happens to him.

The move has provided a great amount of short-term benefit as well, through access to LPL’s integrated technology platform. “Everything about ClientWorks is so streamlined and user-friendly. It will make our lives so much easier, from uploading new accounts to servicing accounts,” DeSantis said.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Peter and Ana to the LPL family. He has built a successful practice by demonstrating a deep commitment to his clients, helping them build their financial legacies across three decades. As Peter recognizes, it is just as important for advisors to have a plan that protects their own legacies, so they are able to unlock the value of their business when they are ready. It is a privilege to be Peter’s chosen partner as he continues to build value in his business by deepening his value with clients.”

