SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC announced today that seven financial advisors from five firms have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They collectively reported serving approximately $700 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and join LPL from Osaic.

Headquartered in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, the teams, who share a combined 170 years of experience, have operated independently in the same building for more than a decade. They are:

Michael Matheson, CFP®, CRPC, CFS®, CDFA, Susan Anderson, CFS®, Marie Henrichs CFP®, CFS®, of M² Financial Group

Amy R. Holewa, CFP®, CDFA™ of Holewa Financial

Jeff Schuler, CFP® of Schuler Financial Advisor Group

Paul Lyon, CFP®, CRPC

Dan Pias

While each practice has its own focus, client base and support staff, they regularly collaborate on business and service best practices.

“I have been watching LPL for some time now and have been consistently impressed by the company’s advisor-centric commitment and their continuous investment in technology and business solutions,” Matheson said. “When we started making a list of potential new partners to research, I made sure to include LPL. After our initial conversation, we visited LPL headquarters where we were able to meet with various teams, interact with the technology and ask questions. After that meeting, the decision to move to LPL was really a no-brainer.”

While each team plans to utilize LPL’s streamlined and integrated technology, self-clearing capabilities and back-office support to improve their clients’ experience, Matheson says there are additional advantages to moving to LPL.

“By partnering with LPL, we can focus on the now – by providing a next-level experience for our respective clients and growing our individual practices – as well as the future,” Matheson said. “With LPL’s practice acquisition and succession programs, we can grow our businesses and set the next generation of advisors up for success. Jeff has already brought his son, Payton, into the fold and Dan recently welcomed his son, Zach, to his practice as well. I am confident that the move to LPL will help elevate each of our respective practices to the next level.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Michael, Susan, Marie, Amy, Jeff, Paul, Dan and their teams to the LPL community and are honored to support the continued collaboration and evolution of each of their respective firms. At LPL, we are committed to helping advisors visualize and develop their perfect practice by offering streamlined and integrated business solutions and personalized support to help them create an elevated experience for their clients. We look forward to supporting each of these advisors for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institutions and at approximately 570 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. The independent advisors mentioned in this release and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from mid-2023.

