CHARLOTTE, N.C, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial announced the appointment of Vivek Pappu to the Investor and Investment Solutions team as executive vice president and chief analytics and data officer. This position reflects LPL’s goal of continuous evolution in the delivery of world-class products and solutions for advisors. He reports to LPL’s Managing Director and Chief Product Officer, Kabir Sethi.

“Advisors and institutions rely on LPL to guide them in their financial advisory journey, and they require innovations and creative solutions from forward thinking experts with a proven history of success,” said Sethi. “Vivek’s impressive track record aligns perfectly with our focus on modernizing LPL’s data foundation and strengthening our award-winning* platforms with advanced solutions designed to give advisors a significant edge in the industry.”

Pappu is responsible for the firm’s data strategy and leveraging AI-based applications across LPL’s ecosystem to eliminate inefficiencies and drive performance. He joins LPL from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management where he was managing director and head of Advisor platforms. With more than 20 years of experience as a collaborative leader, Pappu brings deep experience in executing broad, complex programs in wealth management. His real-world experience in launching AI-based capabilities will help drive LPL’s own AI expansion of advisor solutions. He has successfully launched a suite of AI-based initiatives that amplified the personalization options advisors can employ to engage with prospective clients on social media and other platforms. These initiatives transformed the way thousands of advisors connected to and engaged with their existing and prospective clients.

“I’m thrilled to join LPL and the Investor and Investment Solutions team at this time of rapid growth,” added Pappu. “LPL embodies its mission to do what’s best for advisors and enterprises, and building the best teams with the right talent is key to both the success of our firm as well as the advisors we serve. I look forward to applying my expertise in commercializing innovative data solutions to help advisors build better futures for themselves and their clients.”

