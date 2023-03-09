SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Scott Glasson has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial (“Linsco”), to launch his practice, Glasson Financial Powered by LPL Financial. He reported having served approximately $120 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisor. Glasson will have an office in the Linsco suite of LPL’s San Diego campus.

After moving to Los Angeles in the mid-1990s to become a professional guitarist, Glasson took a sales assistant job on a brokerage team to help pay the bills. He quickly saw the impact of the investing and financial planning process, so he shifted his career plans to become a financial advisor.

Now with 28 years of industry experience, Glasson still plays guitar but takes the most pride in helping clients work toward their financial goals and have a deeper understanding of their investments.

“The core of my business is guiding 45- to 65-year-old clients into retirement, and then taking care of them once they get there,” Glasson said. “We create a financial plan before we ever invest a cent and then we stay connected with frequent communication. I’ve found that availability is the very best ability.”

Why Linsco by LPL?

Glasson turned to Linsco by LPL for its innovative technology and enhanced service experiences, as well as the freedom to operate with more autonomy and flexibility that will allow him to focus on what’s best for his clients and business.

Linsco by LPL serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice, their way. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant, technology consultant and service team.

“I’ve been using technology to help manage my business since the first day on the job, and I’ve even built my own digital work stations, web pages and social media blogs,” Glasson said. “By joining LPL, the tools and capabilities will be much more efficient and impactful, creating better user experiences for my clients and my team, with single sign-on and easy access to their account information. I also appreciate that I’ll have more autonomy to run the business just the way I want, with more flexibility to create customized strategies and greater marketing and differentiation abilities.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “On behalf of LPL, we warmly welcome Scott to the San Diego campus. As a firm, we are committed to helping advisors define success on their own terms, and one of the ways we do that is by offering a wide range of affiliation models. Linsco was created to help advisors such as Scott own and manage a thriving practice, while enjoying comprehensive operational support and the benefits of being an employee of LPL. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Scott and wish him great success with the next chapter of his business.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve**, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors. (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

Tweets by LPL

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(704) 996-1840

Tracking #1-05362818