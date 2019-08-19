LPL Financial Welcomes Record Number of Advisors to Annual Focus Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory (RIA) firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Focus 2019, a premier event in the financial services industry and the largest annual conference hosted by LPL, kicked off with record attendance. More than 4,000 advisors convened in San Diego for this year’s event, hosted Sunday, Aug. 18 through Tuesday, Aug. 21 at the Convention Center.

As the firm celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2019, Focus demonstrates the firm’s enduring commitment to providing independent financial advisors a platform to build highly successful businesses by putting their clients’ best interests first. Over the three-day event, advisors are empowered through the sharing of best practices, industry insights and the firm’s strategy to lead advisors into the future of advice; by connecting to innovative solutions, integrated technology resources and strategies for growth; and through community building among like-minded advisors.

“We look forward to Focus every year for the opportunity to spend time with our clients and hear their feedback about what’s going well and where we can bring more value to their businesses,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “This week is a celebration of advisors and the important work they do every day.”

New experiences this year include:

Product Innovation Lab: Advisors and their staff can interact with new technology and influence the design by providing ideas directly to developers.

Advisors and their staff can interact with new technology and influence the design by providing ideas directly to developers. LPL Live: Commentary, in-depth interviews and analysis from subject matter experts and special guests taking place live from the expo floor.

Commentary, in-depth interviews and analysis from subject matter experts and special guests taking place live from the expo floor. Guest speakers: Katie Couric, award-winning journalist, Stand Up to Cancer co-founder and New York Times best-selling author; and Admiral William H. McRaven, retired U.S. Navy Four-Start admiral and the former Chancellor of the University of Texas System.

Katie Couric, award-winning journalist, Stand Up to Cancer co-founder and New York Times best-selling author; and Admiral William H. McRaven, retired U.S. Navy Four-Start admiral and the former Chancellor of the University of Texas System. Volunteer event: Throughout the year, in celebration of LPL’s 30th anniversary, employees have been volunteering for 30-minute activities that make a difference. At Focus, advisors and staff have the chance to join in by assembling back-to-school starter kits to benefit Junior Achievement of San Diego County students.

Sunday’s highlights included pre-conference workshops and two signature events to promote diversity and inclusion: Focus on Inclusion and Focus on Women. Several advisors and LPL employees formed a team to participate in America’s Finest City half marathon and 5K, a scenic race along the San Diego Bay, Harbor Island and through downtown.

Infographic: 30 Years of Innovation at LPL Financial

Related press release: Diversity and Inclusion in Focus at LPL Financial’s Annual Advisor Conference

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Connect with Us!

Tweets by LPL

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc