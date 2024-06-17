SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Tom Russell, CFP®, and his sons Brian Russell and Charles Russell have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch Russell Wealth Partners. The family team reported serving approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Merrill Lynch. They will operate out of the Linsco suite at LPL’s San Diego campus.

With 38 years of industry experience, Tom Russell has always had a keen interest in market conditions and helping families work toward financial success. His sons Charles and Brian also recognized their passion for wealth management and followed their father’s footsteps after initial forays in engineering and law, respectively.

“It is so rewarding to have my sons by my side to continue the family legacy,” Tom Russell said. “They are both wonderful assets to the team and are helping us take it to the next level as we create more hands-on, boutique experiences for clients. We pride ourselves on taking the time to truly tailor investment plans and strategies for each client’s unique needs, goals and objectives.”

Looking to create their ideal practice of the future, the team turned to Linsco by LPL for its innovative technology and enhanced service experiences, as well as the freedom to operate with an increased level of autonomy that will allow them to focus on what’s best for their clients and business.

Linsco by LPL serves financial advisors who value the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice, their way. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant, technology consultant and service team.

“LPL supports the entrepreneurial mindset and gives us the flexibility to build our business on our own terms so we can put clients’ best interests at the forefront of everything we do,” Tom Russell said. “We have support from a Fortune 500 company with a local presence and can operate without corporate mandates or outside influence. I’m confident this move will help ensure my sons will be set up for success right away and 20 years from now.”

LPL Executive Vice President Scott Posner, Business Development, said, “We welcome Tom, Brian and Charles to the San Diego Linsco community. We understand advisors want the freedom to nurture client relationships and build their business on their terms. At LPL, we meet advisors where they are in the evolution of their business to help them create their perfect practice. We remain committed to helping advisors achieve their goals while supporting and enabling their success through comprehensive business solutions and innovative technology. We look forward to supporting Russell Wealth Partners for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institutions and at approximately 570 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

