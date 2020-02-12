LPL Financial Welcomes Susquehanna Financial Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Ed Gormley CFP® CPA has returned to LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. He reported having served approximately $140 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Securities Service Network.

Gormley founded Susquehanna Financial Advisors in 1994 after beginning his career with international accounting firms where he specialized in executive financial planning and taxes. As he grew his team and business, Gormley took on a mentorship role to help guide the careers of Melissa Puija, financial consultant, and Craig Foer, senior tax specialist, who are both actively working to become licensed advisors. The Mechanicsburg, Penn.-based team also includes Laurie Andrus, client relations specialist.

“I’m developing a legacy staff that will continue to deliver asset management, high level services and strategic financial planning for our clients for generations to come,” Gormley said, noting his practice currently serves about 250 families, mostly high-net-worth retirees.

Gormley was affiliated with LPL at the start of his independent career and said he is excited to return to LPL. “We want to control our destiny as a firm and continue to offer high quality, personalized services. We believe LPL is in a good position to thrive in the industry consolidation,” Gormley said. “Also, LPL’s level of innovative technology and advanced estate planning capabilities will complement and enhance our work supporting high-net-worth clients.”

Gormley said his long-term goals for the business include potential mergers or acquisitions, and LPL’s network of more than 16,000 advisors across the nation offers a pipeline of opportunities. He plans to leverage LPL’s M&A resources and succession planning expertise to support him on his path.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “We welcome Ed back to LPL and are proud that he recognized our commitment to supporting advisors through investments in technology, resources and business solutions designed to help them build a productive and sustainable practice. As advisors establish a long-term plan for their business, we can partner in a variety of ways, including making value-add strategies like M&A more efficient and cost effective. We can also provide access to capital without compromising control of their business. We look forward to a partnership with Susquehanna Financial Advisors for years to come.”

