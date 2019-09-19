LPL Financial Welcomes the Sudol Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Mark Sudol CFP®, CRPC®, Gary Sudol RICP® and Jeffery Lavin of The Sudol Group have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The firm’s advisors reported having served approximately $300 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They join from Ameriprise Financial Services.

“We believe LPL’s platform gives us the most open canvas to help our clients paint their financial futures. There are no proprietary products, so we are free to advise our clients and create portfolios that are truly catered to their needs,” said Mark Sudol, who has over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Sudol founded the Las Vegas-based firm in 2003, adding a second location in Gardenia, Calif., in 2010 when Lavin joined the firm. Along with Gary Sudol, Mark’s brother, the advisors work together to serve clients throughout greater Las Vegas and Southern California. They benefit from the office support of Courtney Sudol and Sarah Ahlheim.

“Most of our clients are transitioning to or are already in retirement. Our focus is to work closely with them to maximize their wealth and manage risk. We want to help our clients retire feeling confident about being able to spend their seasoned years living their best life, whether that is swinging on a hammock on their front porch or cruising the world,” Sudol said. “With access to LPL’s tools and support systems, including the comprehensive research resources they provide, our team has valuable insight and analysis that helps us create investment strategies that serve the needs of our clients.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We believe independence means advisors have the choice and freedom to run their business and serve their clients in the ways that build meaningful, long-term relationships and business value. Our advisors are our business and we are committed to their success. We welcome Mark, Gary and Jeffery to the LPL family and look forward to supporting their independent business.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

The Sudol Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

