LR Realkredit A/S – Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds (RO) for trading and official listing with effect from 14 December 2017:
|Udsteder / issuer
|LR Realkredit A/S
|LR Realkredit A/S
|LR Realkredit A/S
|Første dato for handel / First day of trading
|2017-12-14
|2017-12-14
|2017-12-14
|ISIN
|DK0004921244
|DK0004921327
|DK0004921400
|Instrument name/ticker
|1 LR apr 2019 IT1 RO
|1 LR apr 2020 IT2 RO
|1 LR apr 2023 RF RO
|Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance
|DKK
|DKK
|DKK
|Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|Udløbsdato / Maturity date
|2019-04-01
|2020-04-01
|2023-04-01
|Terminer pr. år / Payments per year
|1
|1
|1
For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66
