LR Realkredit A/S – Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds (RO) for trading and official listing with effect from 14 December 2017:

Udsteder / issuer LR Realkredit A/S LR Realkredit A/S LR Realkredit A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 2017-12-14 2017-12-14 2017-12-14 ISIN DK0004921244 DK0004921327 DK0004921400 Instrument name/ticker 1 LR apr 2019 IT1 RO 1 LR apr 2020 IT2 RO 1 LR apr 2023 RF RO Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK DKK DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 1.0 1.0 1.0 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 2019-04-01 2020-04-01 2023-04-01 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 1 1

