LRAD® Corporation Announces Record Fiscal Year US Law Enforcement Sales 

Sales Up 93% Over Fiscal Year 2018

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD), a global leader in critical communication systems, today announced that its U.S. law enforcement sales in fiscal year 2019 were up 93% over fiscal 2018 to a record $1.0 million. The Company’s law enforcement sales averaged $683,000 annually over the four previous fiscal years.

“The record law enforcement sales are attributed to the superior performance of our acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”), the efforts of our business development team, and the complimentary Federal grant preparation service we offer departments seeking to procure LRAD systems,” remarked Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation.

LRAD’s industry-leading voice intelligibility, broadcast distances and reliability provide law enforcement essential communication and peacekeeping capabilities for:

• SWAT Operations

• Active Shooter Situations

• Barricaded Subjects and Hostage Negotiations

• Serving High Risk Warrants

• Crowd Communications

• Shelter-in-Place/Safe-to-Return Notifications

• Search & Rescue Operations

• Vehicle, Helicopter and Boat Mounted Communications

“The U.S. government allocates more than $2 billion annually in law enforcement and public safety-related Federal grants,” Mr. Danforth added. “The prevalence of Federal grants and our AHDs’ proven ability to protect the public and safeguard police personnel are compelling more departments to outfit their officers with LRAD systems.”

The Company is scheduled to exhibit its LRAD systems at the 126th IACP (International Association of Chiefs of Police) Annual Conference and Exposition from October 27 – 29 in Chicago. Since 1893, the IACP has been shaping the law enforcement profession. The IACP Annual Conference and Exposition has been the foundation, providing leaders with new strategies, techniques, and resources they need to successfully navigate the evolving policing environment.

LRAD is fundamentally changing the way law enforcement agencies conduct everyday duties and elevated risk operations. LRAD eliminates confusion and establishes greater standoff distance between police officers and potentially dangerous situations by broadcasting exceptionally clear voice communications from close range out to 2,000 meters. LRAD systems are rugged, easy to operate and can be mounted temporarily or permanently on vehicles, boats and helicopters. LRAD is Law Enforcement’s critical communication system of choice for resolving uncertain situations and saving lives.

About LRAD Corporation

The Company’s proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and advanced Genasys™ public safety systems and mobile alert solutions are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, notify and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, resolve uncertain situations, and save lives.

LRAD systems are in service in more than 450 U.S. cities, counties and states in diverse applications, including public safety, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, fire rescue, homeland and border security, and critical infrastructure protection. For more information, visit LRAD.com .

