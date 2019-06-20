LRAD® Corporation Receives $850,000 in International Public Safety Notification and Wildlife Preservation Orders

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD), a global leader in critical communication systems, today announced mass notification public safety orders for Japan and multiple islands in the Asia Pacific region, and an acoustic hailing device (“AHD”) systems order for wildlife preservation from Canada. The AHD systems will be integrated with avian radar and used to locate and deter birds from landing on tailing ponds at a mining operation.

In Japan, the Company’s SoundSaber-X systems will be installed on buildings in certain urban areas to provide visually discrete public safety mass notification.

The Asia Pacific islands’ SoundSaber-X installations will help protect residents by broadcasting voice warning notifications and evacuation instructions during severe weather and tsunami threats.

“Warning sirens cannot provide critical information about the nature of an emergency and the actions necessary to help safeguard lives,” remarked Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. “Industry-leading vocal clarity, area coverage, and activation, control and power options have established LRAD’s public safety systems as the clear choice for mass notification and emergency management.”

LRAD public safety systems have the highest Speech Transmission Index rating in the mass notification industry at 0.95, substantially exceeding FEMA’s 0.50 voice intelligibility requirement. Featuring satellite control and solar power options, LRAD mass notification systems integrate easily with external sensors and are compatible with IPAWS and other major emergency warning protocols.

About LRAD Corporation

The Company’s proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and advanced Genasys™ critical communication solutions are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, notify and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, resolve uncertain situations, and protect lives.

LRAD systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, homeland and border security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, incident management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation. For more information, visit LRAD.com .

