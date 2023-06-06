LS Energy Solutions’ AiON-ESS Energy Series units at a Strata Clean Energy site in Vermont Several AiON-ESS Energy Series containerized energy storage units from LS Energy Solutions are seen at a Strata Clean Energy site in Vermont, operated on behalf of Green Mountain Power.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LS Energy Solutions (“LS-ES”), a leading provider of grid-connected energy storage solutions, announced today that the company has partnered with Strata Clean Energy (“Strata”) for the first commercial deployment of its AiON-ESS Energy Series all-in-one energy storage system. Strata, a nationwide provider of utility-scale clean energy projects, will operate the AiON-ESS units to provide peak shaving services for Green Mountain Power (“GMP”), a leading provider of progressive clean-energy solutions in Vermont. The AiON-ESS deployments in Vermont are one of the first projects to benefit from the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for standalone energy storage following the Inflation Reduction Act’s expansion of ITC eligibility.

The project with Strata and GMP includes a total of twelve AiON-ESS enclosures divided between two 4.99 MW / 10 MWh projects in Vermont. Each UL 9540-certified AiON-ESS unit is rated at 0.83 MW / 2.2 MWh (nominal AC). Through the peak shaving capabilities, GMP customers will be able to avoid pulling power from the grid at times of peak demand, instead using energy stored in the AiON-ESS units. The projects will also provide Strata the means to participate in the ISO New England wholesale power market.

“We’re thrilled to announce the first commercial installation of the AiON-ESS Energy Series,” said Steve Fludder, CEO of LS Energy Solutions. “The deployment with Strata Clean Energy and Green Mountain Power shows how the AiON-ESS enables peak shaving for asset owners and utilities, which benefits the customers of GMP. We’re pleased to be working with fellow clean energy partners in Strata and GMP, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

“The AiON-ESS Energy Series makes a great addition to our battery storage portfolio,” said Joshua Rogol, President of Strata Clean Energy. “Having an energy storage system that includes all components packaged into one containerized system benefits developers and utilities seeking a straightforward way to deploy energy storage. With the units supplied by LS Energy Solutions, we’re able to help Green Mountain Power meet its clean energy goals and build a smarter grid.”

Though the Vermont projects mark the first deployment of the AiON-ESS Energy Series, the system’s companion unit, the Power Series, is currently installed in New Jersey and Maryland. Whereas the AiON-ESS Power Series is designed for 1-hour storage durations in a 1 MW/1 MWh block, the Energy Series offers 2 to 6-hour durations in units that scale up to 3 MWh. Both units in the AiON-ESS family are designed and assembled in the United States and provide scalable all-in-one AC energy storage solutions that combine the batteries from tier-1 suppliers, LS-ES’s modular string inverters, and required cooling in a single containerized unit.

Installation of both Vermont sites is complete and commissioning is currently underway. To learn more about the AiON-ESS, visit https://www.ls-es.com/ , and to learn about the rest of the Strata portfolio visit https://www.stratacleanenergy.com/ .

About LS Energy Solutions

LS Energy Solutions, an LS Group company, is a leading provider of grid-connected energy storage solutions. The company brings over a decade of experience innovating energy storage and related technologies, from the first grid-connected lithium-ion storage system to now having over 1.5 GW and 2.5 GWh deployed across 300 projects. The company offers a flexible range of battery and power electronics systems for front-of-the-meter applications, supported by an advanced global manufacturing and testing infrastructure. LS Energy Solutions is a convenient and competitive one-stop supplier for energy storage, from advanced inverters and associated components to fully integrated all-in-one systems. For more information visit www.ls-es.com .

About Strata Clean Energy

Strata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively “Strata”) are a vertically integrated solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance (O&M) company. Strata has deep utility experience with more than 170 projects in operation, over 7 gigawatts of PV solar and 28 GWh of storage in development, and 4.2 GW under management across the United States. Strata is focused on delivering best-in-class cost of ownership by imposing industry-leading quality assurance standards on our global manufacturers and suppliers, reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and maximizing cost-competitiveness for our customers. Learn more about our company by visiting our website at www.stratacleanenergy.com .

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for LS Energy Solutions

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67834bbd-9192-4681-b8c7-30c955e7c525