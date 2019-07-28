LSE-Refinitiv deal faces long antitrust review: sources

U.S. buyout fund Blackstone Group Inc is expected to announce the merger of its majority-owned financial data firm Refinitiv with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc within a week, but the deal is expected to face a long antitrust review before it can close, four sources told Reuters.
