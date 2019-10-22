LSI Industries Marks Collaborative Achievement in Mexico

Breaking News
LSI re-imaged this customer’s facility in Mexico with lighting and graphics solutions.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) said today that it surpassed 500 turnkey installations of petroleum retail lighting and graphics solutions for several large, multi-national customers in Mexico. 

“The installations in Mexico reflect LSI’s focused business strategy, the dedication of our employees and our commitment to serving our valued customers,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries. “We congratulate all of our employees on this achievement, and thank our great customers for their confidence in LSI.”    

Recent energy reforms and deregulation in Mexico created growth opportunities for large petroleum retailers in the country. With many years working as a trusted partner, some of LSI’s largest customers selected the company as a preferred supplier to support their geographic expansion efforts, which resulted in more than 500 successful installations since 2018.   

“Being chosen by several of the world’s largest companies to re-image their facilities in Mexico demonstrates confidence and preference for LSI’s unmatched capabilities,” said Robin Hood, Executive Vice President of LSI. “We value our close relationships with these customers and thank them for making LSI their supplier of choice for this important growth initiative.” Mr. Hood added, “Our goal has been to make it as simple for our customers to have their facilities re-imaged in Mexico City as it is in Kansas City. With our Houston plant’s proximity to the market, our extensive installation resources in country and the establishment of LSI’s Mexican company, LSI Graficas e Illuminacion, we have done just that.”

In addition to offering application-specific lighting and graphics solutions, LSI provides value-added solutions such as site surveys, permitting support, installation management and implementation services. The company is unique in the marketplace in that no other competitor can match LSI’s extensive range of capabilities. According to Roberto Díaz de León, President of Onexpo, the largest fuel retailer association in Mexico, “LSI brings unparalleled experience and extensive resources to the gasoline station image conversions underway in Mexico.”

Among LSI’s numerous achievements throughout its history, the company pioneered petroleum retail lighting in the 1970’s and 1980’s. 

Its trailblazing efforts also led to the development of various types of LED lighting solutions and controls used in Automotive Dealerships, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Grocery, Pharmacy and several other vertical markets. Today, LSI continues to develop products and technology to help customers use less energy, lower costs and enhance their image. 

About LSI Industries, Inc.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of lighting, graphics and technology solutions, primarily for outdoor applications. Its indoor and outdoor products and services are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The company has approximately 1,200 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters and international subsidiaries. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsi-industries.com.

