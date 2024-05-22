BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (the “Corporation” or “LSL Pharma “), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the Convertible Unsecured Redeemable Debentures (the “Debentures”) issued pursuant to a $3.288 million brokered private placement completed in tranches on November 1, 2023 and December 8, 2023 have been approved for listing on the TSXV under the symbol “LSL.DB” and will begin trading on May 24, 2024.