Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LSU Researchers to Test Campus Wastewater for COVID-19 Cases

LSU Researchers to Test Campus Wastewater for COVID-19 Cases

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Baton Rouge, LA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the last several months, researchers from the LSU College of Engineering and School of Veterinary Medicine have tested wastewater in various areas around East Baton Rouge Parish to track cases of coronavirus. What they have found, thus far, is that cases increased soon after Louisiana moved into Phase 2 and dropped after the city-parish instituted a mask-wearing mandate.

Now they will implement that research on the LSU campus to help determine numbers and location of cases.

“This innovative project is yet another example of how we’re putting the cutting-edge research of LSU faculty into action to help monitor and contain COVID-19, and it will be a great supplement to the many other preventative measures we’re taking to ensure our campus is as safe as it possibly can be for our students, faculty, and staff,” said LSU Interim President Thomas C. Galligan Jr. 

The first step in the process is taking the flow-composited wastewater sample and pasteurizing it, followed by performing an RNA extraction. A reverse transcription is then conducted to obtain cDNA, followed by the qPCR detection of SARS-CoV-2, the official name for coronavirus. The testing is conducted at the GeneLab, a multi-faceted core laboratory directed by the Division of BioMMED at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine that engages in specific research and training projects.

For the LSU campus project, the researchers have designed a new sampling network that will target 350-500 students with each sample. The locations differ depending on the on-campus residence but will be scattered throughout campus. Samplers at the two large off-campus pumping stations are running and will continue to be analyzed to determine the total of amount of virus circulating on the campus.

“We will be testing every on-campus residence [dormitories and on-campus apartments],” said LSU Environmental Engineering Professor John Pardue. “Initially, we will monitor every location once per week. It takes two days to process each sample, so we will have the data the same week the samples are taken. We will continue indefinitely until the campus has the information needed. We will transmit the results to the campus team managing the pandemic response with recommendations based on the amount of virus detected.

“If there are elevated levels measured in the sewage, we can intervene with a more extensive individual testing program so students can be isolated to prevent the spread in any one location. We have months of experience measuring SARS-CoV-2 in Baton Rouge wastewater, so we understand the significance of the numbers that we measure using this technique. Since we are measuring everywhere, we will be able to determine the relative amount of infected students at each location. While we can estimate the number of infected students as one or five or 10 based on literature values, we really are doing the testing to support LSU’s individual medical testing plan.”

Pardue is joined on the project by LSU Veterinary Medicine Professors Konstantin “Gus” Kousoulas, Ramesh Subramanian, and Vladimir Chouljenko; and LSU Civil and Environmental Engineering Professors William Moe and Samuel Snow. LSU Facility Services also helped plan the on-campus network locations.

Like us on Facebook (@lsuengineering) or follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@lsuengineering).​

CONTACT: Josh Duplechain
LSU College of Engineering
225-235-1610
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.