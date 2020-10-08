Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lt. General (Ret.) Thomas Bostick Appointed to CSX Corp. Board of Directors

Lt. General (Ret.) Thomas Bostick Appointed to CSX Corp. Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Lt. General Thomas Bostick

Lt. General (Ret.) Thomas Bostick Appointed to CSX Corp. Board of Directors

Lt. General (Ret.) Thomas Bostick Appointed to CSX Corp. Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that Lt. General (Ret.) Thomas Bostick has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

“We are honored to have Tom join the CSX board of directors,” said John Zillmer, chairman of the board. “Tom’s exemplary background of service and leadership will provide the board with an enriching perspective as we guide CSX toward a future of sustainable growth.”

Bostick served in the U.S. Army for 38 years. He served as the Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After retiring from the military, Bostick was Chief Operating Officer of Intrexon and President of Intrexon Bioengineering (NASDAQ: XON; now Precigen NASDAQ: PGEN).

Bostick is a member of the boards of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI), HireVue and Streamside Systems. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, Master of Science degrees in both civil and mechanical engineering from Stanford University and a doctorate in systems engineering from The George Washington University. Bostick is a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:
Bill Slater, Investor Relations
904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbb641be-a0b2-4fd5-8ff6-2a10cb289540

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.