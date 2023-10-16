Collaboration aims to advance quality of life for residents living in PALTC facilities

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LTC ACO, the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the U.S. dedicated to long-term care facility residents, today announced its strategic sponsorship with The Foundation for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care (PALTC) Medicine, a non-profit organization that supports the advancement of a competent PALTC workforce and transformational research that contributes to the innovation in the practice of PALTC medicine. The sponsorship underscores LTC ACO’s continued effort to promote quality care for the long-term care population.

LTC ACO’s relationship helps uphold the Foundation’s vision of a world in which all post-acute and long-term care patients and residents receive the highest-quality, compassionate care for optimum health, function, and quality of life.

“At LTC ACO, we understand the critical role that post-acute and long-term care plays in our healthcare system, particularly as our population continues to age. Signing on as a corporate sponsor of the PALTC Foundation aligns with our mission to dramatically improve the quality and cost of healthcare delivered to Medicare Beneficiaries residing in long-term care facilities,” said Jason Feuerman, president and CEO of LTC ACO. “This presents an opportunity for us to leverage our expertise, resources, and data-driven insights to advance care delivery within the PALTC industry.”

The collaboration between LTC ACO and the PALTC Foundation showcases the importance of synergy and knowledge sharing within the post-acute and long-term care industry. LTC ACO’s sponsorship will make a lasting impact through funding of research, workforce development and education, training and professional development initiatives for PALTC practitioners.

“We are grateful to have the support of LTC ACO,” said Michelle Zinnert, executive director, the PALTC Foundation. “By working together, we offer the accessibility, guidance, and ongoing dialogue with our national PALTC leaders and those who participate in supporting our partners. The sponsorship will enable the Foundation to expand and grow programs that continue to advance excellence in care.”

For more information about LTC ACO and the PALTC Foundation, please visit their respective websites at www.ltcaco.com and www.paltcfoundation.org.

About The Foundation for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine

The Foundation for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine is a nonprofit organization that envisions a world in which all post-acute and long-term care (PALTC) patients and residents receive the highest-quality care for optimum health, function, and quality of life. The Foundation works toward this vision through stewardship, funding and promoting education, training, and provision of clinical resources for PALTC settings. By meeting its goals, the Foundation supports the advancement of a competent PALTC workforce and transformational research that contributes to the innovation in the practice of PALTC medicine.

About LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States dedicated to long-term care facility residents. LTC ACO is a subsidiary of Genesis HealthCare and began participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in 2016 for Medicare beneficiaries who reside in long-term care facilities. Visit http://www.ltcaco.com/ to explore opportunities for participation.

