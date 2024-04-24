Country’s First Long-term Care Accountable Care Organization Appoints Michele Fronckiewicz to Executive Leadership Team

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LTC ACO, the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to long-term care facility residents, today announced Michele Fronckiewicz has been named chief operating officer. In this role, Fronckiewicz will lead the clinician engagement, credentialing, coding compliance, and marketing teams for LTC ACO.

“Michele’s depth of knowledge in the areas of value-based care, payer contracting, financial management, practice management, improvement science, and revenue cycle management made her the ideal candidate for the chief operating officer position,” said Jason Feuerman, president and CEO of LTC ACO. “Her diverse leadership experience will be invaluable to LTC ACO as we grow our provider base and improve health outcomes and costs for long-term care residents across the country.”

An experienced primary care operations leader, Fronckiewicz has a demonstrated track record of effectively partnering with primary care clinicians to improve outcomes for patients, their families, and practices. Prior to joining LTC ACO, she served as the executive director for multiple successful Aledade Accountable Care Organizations in the New Jersey market and across the nation. Fronckiewicz is board-certified by the American College of Medical Practice Executives and is working towards a fellowship designation. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Denison University and a master’s degree in business administration from Xavier University.

“I’m proud to join LTC ACO on its mission of driving higher better patient outcomes in long-term care,” said Fronckiewicz. “I look forward to working with the LTC ACO leadership team and our practice partners to foster a collaborative culture that elevates the standard of care while supporting the primary care teams’ ability to deliver care to residents and their families.”

Since its inception, LTC ACO has focused specifically on the special needs of the frail elderly, individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, depression, amputations, developmental or physical disabilities, renal failure and those with multiple chronic diseases and complications. As an ACO, the company empowers physicians and other providers to work together and take responsibility for enhancing the patient experience and keeping care affordable. As the first mover in the long-term care industry, LTC ACO remains well-positioned to improve quality of care and create a reliable shared savings revenue opportunity with no downside for those providers serving long-term care nursing facility residents.

