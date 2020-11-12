Breaking News
LTI, Inc., Lynden Transport receive SmartWay Awards from EPA

Carriers recognized for efficiency and sustainable freight movement

LTI, Inc. specializes in the transport of liquid- and dry-bulk products in the Western U.S. and Canada.

Lynden Transport has been the trusted leader for moving freight throughout Alaska since 1954.

Seattle, WA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded LTI, Inc. with its fifth SmartWay Excellence Award on Nov. 5. The award recognizes LTI, Inc. and its Milky Way division as one of North America’s most efficient and lowest emitting tanker fleets. The SmartWay Excellence Award is reserved for the top performing SmartWay Partners and is the EPA’s highest recognition for demonstrated leadership in freight supply chain energy and environmental performance.

Lynden Transport also earned a SmartWay High Performer Award for operating efficiencies in its flatbed and reefer fleets. Lynden Transport is included in the top 20 percent of carriers nationwide for reducing carbon emissions and achieved top-ranking performance for all metrics, including fuel efficiency. Fewer than 10 percent of all SmartWay carriers operate fleets efficient enough to make the SmartWay High Performer list for carbon emissions.

“We are extremely proud of this award,” says LTI, Inc. President Jason Jansen. “Each year we strive to seek ongoing improvement in our operations to continue the reduction of our carbon footprint. Our success is due to the continued efforts of our entire staff, especially our drivers. Our ability to operate as one of the most efficient carriers in the nation is a true testimony to the quality and dedication of our entire team to drive continuous improvement.”

LTI, Inc. and Lynden Transport have been EPA SmartWay partners for more than a decade. Each year the companies voluntarily submit operations information to the EPA for consideration.  LTI, Inc. and Milky Way consistently score in the top 1 percent of tanker carriers in the nation for low carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide and particulate matter emissions per ton mile while operating in extreme weather and carrying the heaviest payloads. In the last five years, LTI, Inc and Milky Way have steadily improved fuel economy to rank as one of the most fuel-efficient tanker fleets in the industry.

The Lynden family of companies provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. 

Attachments

  • Lynden-Legacy
  • Lynden Transport 
CONTACT: Ryan Dixon, Director of Marketing
Lynden
(206) 439-1266
[email protected]

