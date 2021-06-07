Breaking News
LTNC Takeover Industries Enters into Endorsement Deal with NFL Jacksonville Jaguars Chris Manhertz

ATLANTA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Labor SMART, Inc. (LTNC) (the “Company”), announced that it entered into an endorsement deal with Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz. Manhertz will endorse and use Takeover’s NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water during both his off-season and in-season training and competition.

Manhertz finished the 2020 season with six catches on eight targets for 52 yards in 16 games played. Manhertz has 12 receptions on 1,531 offensive snaps in 70 NFL appearances.
  
Joe Pavlik Labor Smart Inc., CEO & Takeover Industries President and Chief Science Officer commented, “We’re excited to have Chris as part of team as he’s been a leader both on and off the field. His efforts within the community and commitment to give back fits in synch perfectly with our company philosophy. It will be interesting to see how NXT LVL Hydrogen Water improves his workout performance and recovery for the upcoming season.”

Chris Manhertz said, “I appreciate the numerous benefits of NXT LVL Hydrogen Water for recovery. As an athlete, natural products that can help me recover faster is vital. I’m excited to be part of Team Takeover’s #NXTLVLUP and am looking forward to our future.”
  
