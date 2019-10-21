Lubrizol Announces ESTANE® TPU Co-Branding Network for the Paint Protection Film Industry

Breaking News
CLEVELAND, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lubrizol Engineered Polymers has created a co-branding network to promote its ESTANE® TPU brand of polymers for Paint Protection Film (PPF) applications through collaboration with global partners. Lubrizol, the inventor of TPU for commercial use, is a market leader serving the PPF industry with more than 30 years of demonstrated performance from its ESTANE® TPU brand, which has defined the industry standard.

Partners within the co-branding network will be authorized to promote the “Made With ESTANE® TPU” brand mark with film produced from ESTANE® TPU. By featuring the ESTANE® brand mark on packaging and promotional materials, film producing partners will be able to provide validation that their product is of the premium quality and performance that has become associated with the ESTANE® brand. The goal of this co-branding network is to help discerning PPF manufacturers and brand owners recognize top quality solutions by differentiating film produced with ESTANE® TPU from alternatives.

“Through the new co-branding network, we’re well positioned to serve the needs of the growing PPF industry,” says Peter Kirk, Global Surface Protection Marketing Manager, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers“ We are helping the industry and our partners grow by leveraging the strong reputation of ESTANE® TPU, which is backed by Lubrizol’s deep material science and film processing expertise”.

To learn more information about ESTANE® TPU for Paint Protection Film applications visit go.lubrizol.com/PPF

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. In 2019, our ESTANE® TPU brand celebrates 60 Years Strong. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers or contact [email protected].

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.             
**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation. The “Made With ESTANE® TPU” mark is permitted for use by Lubrizol’s PPF co-branding partners through license agreement only.

