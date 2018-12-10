News Release

Lubrizol Announces Strategic Alliance with Vidalia Denim for Sustainably-Produced Denim Featuring X4zol(TM)-J Stretch Fibers

CLEVELAND, December 10, 2018 – The Lubrizol Corporation announces that its Engineered Polymers business has created a strategic alliance with Vidalia Denim, a division of Vidalia Mills Co., to incorporate its revolutionary X4zol(TM)-J elastomeric fiber in the production of Vidalia’s stretch denim fabrics, maximizing the performance and eco-friendly benefits sought by leading brands and conscientious consumers alike.

Lubrizol’s X4zol-J thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) fiber is created using a proprietary solvent-free reactive extrusion process that is more sustainable and produces a finer and stronger elastomeric fiber than traditional stretch fibers such as spandex. This results in unique 360-degree smooth stretch and breathability for superior apparel comfort and fit.

Rob Richardson, global business director for Performance Apparel solutions at Lubrizol, underscores the benefits of the relationship with Vidalia, stating, “We at Lubrizol are truly excited about teaming up with Vidalia to incorporate our X4zol-J technology into their denim fabrics. While X4zol-J has already been adopted by many strategic global denim brands, we see this as an essential next step in helping advance the apparel industry’s sustainability agenda.”

Richardson continues, “Our collaboration with Vidalia will enable brands to work locally in North America to deliver high performance denim fabrics that consumers will love, with even greater sustainability benefits. This alone takes miles and months out of the supply chain. Plus, the powerful combination of X4zol-J’s favorable material and recyclability profile, along with Vidalia’s sustainable manufacturing processes, will help brands achieve lower scores using Higg Index tools available through the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.”

Dan Feibus, CEO of Vidalia Mills Co. agrees, adding, “The production of stretch fabrics holds such an important place in the denim industry today. Vidalia’s decision to work with Lubrizol as a preferred supplier of stretch fibers furthers our mission to build the most efficient and environmentally friendly denim mill in North America.

Feibus elaborates, “Lubrizol provides us with an innovative state-of-the-art solution for a sustainably-produced, high-performance stretch fiber, and represents a key element in the evolution of great denim products. Lubrizol is a global leader whose commitment to constant innovation and sustainable manufacturing are a perfect fit for Vidalia, and we are extremely excited to be working with Lubrizol on this project.”

Vidalia Denim will also use e3 sustainable cotton exclusively in its operations, the first such operation in the world. Its cotton will be sourced from across the US farm belt from farmers enrolled in the e3 sustainable cotton program. Vidalia will offer its customers complete transparency of leading grower sustainability practices.

The iconic denim brand, Wrangler, is currently in discussion with Vidalia Denim about the development of fabrics for their 2019 product collection. Roian Atwood, director of sustainability for Wrangler, notes, “This mill is pushing the standards for sustainable denim fabric in North America. At Wrangler, we are excited about the opportunity to work with Dan and his team and the e3 cotton growers committed to sustainable agriculture practices to produce good-looking denim that utilizes innovative manufacturing methods.”

To learn more about Lubrizol’s innovative elastomeric fiber, X4zol-J, visit www.x4jfiber.com or email [email protected]

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers



Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers or contact [email protected].com.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

About Vidalia Denim Mills

Housed at a 900,000 square foot facility in Vidalia, LA, the heart of the cotton-producing region of the Mississippi Delta, Vidalia Denim is designed to set the standard for sustainability, quality, and product range flexibility in North America. Following an immediate ramp up in its operations during the remainder of 2018, Vidalia Denim Mills will begin full commercial operations during the first quarter of 2019. Vidalia Denim will use e3 sustainable cotton exclusively in its operations, the first such operation in the world. Further, Vidalia Denim will source its cotton from across the US farm belt from various farmers enrolled in the e3 sustainable cotton program. Additionally, utilizing next generation indigo dye technology, Vidalia Denim boasts an ability to use less water and manage its power usage more efficiently than any other denim mill in North America. Vidalia Denim plans to employ more than 300 full time workers at the facility. For more information, visit www.vidaliadenim.com

All marks, except Vidalia Mills and e3, are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

