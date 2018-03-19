Lubrizol Inaugurates New Lines in Songjiang to Serve Growing Demand for TPU and Specialty Compounds



CLEVELAND, March 19, 2018 – The Lubrizol Corporation announces it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony shortly before Chinese New Year to unveil its new compounding line in Songjiang, China. The new line is part of Lubrizol’s strategic global capacity expansion program, supporting the company’s Engineered Polymers business and well-known product lines including Estane® thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and others.

Expansion in China is part of Lubrizol’s strategic investment in Engineered Polymers, totaling nearly $80 million across the globe

New compounding line at Songjiang plant inaugurated in February; production commences from the first quarter of 2018

New reactive extrusion line in Songjiang to come onstream in the second half of 2018

Lubrizol’s expansion efforts are a direct result of the company estimating demand for specialty elastomers and compounds to grow at double digit rates. The new compounding line adds capability to produce customized, functional TPU and elastomer compounds, with sufficient capacity to enable near term growth. In support of regional business growth, the new reactive extrusion lines are expected to increase TPU production capacity in Songjiang by nearly 40%.

Lubrizol was the first foreign company to invest in local TPU production in China. The 2018 expansion marks the fourth major expansion in Songjiang since the plant first began producing TPU in the early 2000s. The Songjiang site has operated for more than three years without a recordable incident and with excellent reliability.

Ms. Jane Cai, regional business director, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, states, “Through our fast product development, expanded manufacturing capabilities and local partnerships, Lubrizol is well positioned to tailor products to the specific needs of our customers’ end use applications and processes. Recent new product launches, including the Estane SKN range for consumer electronics and Estane TRX provide unique performance properties. Now we can give our customers even greater design flexibility to help drive their product differentiation.”

Lubrizol is adding capacity to its global TPU manufacturing footprint in every major region of the world, and adding compounding capabilities. Multiple staged investments and expansions are underway at Lubrizol’s facilities in Oevel, Belgium; Montmelo, Spain, and Avon Lake, Ohio. Further investment is planned in Asia in 2019.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers or contact [email protected]

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, and additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, and sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified under ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers

www.lubrizol.com

Jane Cai, regional business director for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, welcomes attendees to Lubrizol’s ribbon cutting ceremony for its new compounding line in Songjiang, China.

Mike Vaughn, Lubrizol corporate vice president of operations, supply chain and HSE&S, commemorated the occasion with the local Lubrizol team in Songjiang, China.

# # #