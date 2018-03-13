Breaking News
Lubrizol® SG9L60 Awarded Product Development of the Year

News Release

Lubrizol® SG9L60 Awarded Product Development of the Year

F&L Asia Recognition for Stationary Gas Additive

CLEVELAND, March 14 – Fuels & Lubes (F&L) Asia awards Lubrizol® SG9L60 stationary gas additive the “Product Development of the Year” at a ceremony during F&L Week for innovations in the fuels and lubricants industry that improve processes, efficiency and ecological use.

“We are honored to be recognized for our product development efforts. Bringing Lubrizol® SG9L60 to the stationary gas market provided our customers with a less expensive and more effective lubricant solution to a challenging issue they have experienced for decades,” says Al Haas, Lubrizol global product manager, Stationary Gas.

Lubrizol® SG9L60 additive technology is formulated specifically for controlling silica deposits that develop from high levels of siloxanes in landfill and digester gases.  Deposits can lead to high oil consumption, pre-ignition, detonations and excess wear in modern, lean-burn stationary gas engines.

Haas continues, “Lubrizol is committed to working with our OEM and industry contacts in the landfill market to understand their needs and deliver dedicated, application-specific lubricant solutions like Lubrizol® SG9L60, which provides engine durability benefits and overall maintenance cost savings. Supported by a market knowledgeable team with 90 years of experience in the stationary gas business, Lubrizol continues to be committed to and invest in this growth market to deliver proven performance to our stationary gas partners.”

For more information visit www.lubrizol.com or contact your Lubrizol representative.

About The Lubrizol Corporation
The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact
Rebecca Appledorn
(440) 347-8731
www.lubrizol.com  

