LUCARA 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS TO BE RELEASED THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2017

October 16, 2017 (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) … Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) announces that it will be publishing its 2017 Third Quarter results on Thursday, November 2, 2017, after the market close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 3, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific, 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. CET.

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID: 1900874 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America: +1-844-892-6587

All International Participant Dial-In: +1-661-378-9938

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ajsahkh3

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website www.lucaradiamond.com before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until November 11, 2017.

Replay number (Toll Free North America): +1-855-859-2056

Replay number (International): +1-404-537-3406

The pass code for the replay is: 1900874

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and CEO

Lucara Diamond on Facebook

Lucara Diamond on Twitter

Lucara Diamond on Google+

Lucara Diamond on Instagram

For further information, please contact:

Michelle Fyfe, Investor Relations +1 (604) 689-7842, [email protected]

Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations +46 701-112615, reriksson[email protected]

UK: Louise Mason, Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7282 2932 [email protected]

About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara Diamond Corp. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was publicly communicated on October 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.