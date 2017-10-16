Breaking News
Home / Top News / LUCARA 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS TO BE RELEASED THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2017

LUCARA 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS TO BE RELEASED THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

October 16, 2017 (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) … Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) announces that it will be publishing its 2017 Third Quarter results on Thursday, November 2, 2017, after the market close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 3, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific, 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. CET. 

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID: 1900874 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers: 
Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America:       +1-844-892-6587
All International Participant Dial-In:                   +1-661-378-9938

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ajsahkh3

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website www.lucaradiamond.com before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until November 11, 2017.

Replay number (Toll Free North America): +1-855-859-2056

Replay number (International): +1-404-537-3406 

The pass code for the replay is: 1900874

 

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and CEO

 

Lucara Diamond on Facebook 

Lucara Diamond on Twitter

Lucara Diamond on Google+ 

Lucara Diamond on Instagram 

For further information, please contact: 

Michelle Fyfe, Investor Relations                      +1 (604) 689-7842, [email protected]

Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations   +46 701-112615, reriksson[email protected]

UK: Louise Mason, Citigate Dewe Rogerson    +44 (0)20 7282 2932 [email protected]

 

About Lucara 

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

 

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

 

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara Diamond Corp. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was publicly communicated on October 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.