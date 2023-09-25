Mark T. Caron joins Lucasys as Senior Executive Consultant

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucasys, a leading cloud software and service provider for rate-regulated utilities, announced today the recent addition of industry veteran, Mark T. Caron, to its leadership team.

Caron, who formerly served as Vice President of Tax for Pacific Gas & Electric (“PG&E”), is advising Lucasys leadership as a Senior Executive Consultant, drawing from over forty years of experience as a tax professional and leader. His deep knowledge of the issues facing the utility industry will provide technical, relational, and professional support for implementation of Lucasys tax software. Lucasys, founded shortly after Federal tax reform in 2018, was recently recognized by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in America, and builds on that momentum with the addition of Caron.

“We’re excited about what Mark’s addition to the Lucasys team means for us, and more importantly, for our customers,” said Lucasys Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vadim Lantukh. “Mark’s tenure and experience leading a Fortune 100 tax organization gives him the experience to provide Lucasys customers with invaluable guidance as they steer through the accelerating technological changes facing this industry.”

Caron’s career includes extensive leadership experience with companies like Arthur Andersen, Tenneco, PwC, and PG&E. He has held a number of leadership roles in the utility industry including Chairman of the Edison Electric Institute’s (“EEI”) Taxation Committee (2010-2011). He also served as Co-Chair of the Tax Analysis and Research Subcommittee (“TARS”), which is the group responsible for evaluating tax law changes and regulatory proposals while recommending appropriate strategies for the industry. He served in this position for two cycles (2011-2012 and 2016-2017) and is the first person to hold that position twice. Caron also served as the Co-Chair of the EEI Tax Reform subcommittee during the years leading up to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”).

Caron holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maine School of Law in addition to a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Bentley College. He has been a Texas CPA and a member of the Texas Bar.

Caron expressed his enthusiasm for joining Lucasys, saying, “I am honored to be joining such a dynamic and forward-thinking team, and am excited about the value that Lucasys tax software brings to rate-regulated utilities. I look forward to collaborating with the talented professionals here at Lucasys to deliver high quality solutions for our industry.”

About Lucasys

Lucasys provides software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com.

