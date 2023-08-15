Inc. 5000 Honorees Represent the Ingenuity and Resilience of America’s Top Businesses, Demonstrating Lucasys’ Continued Momentum in Empowering Finance and Tax Organizations at Some of the Largest Utility and Energy Companies in North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. revealed today that Lucasys, the leading provider of tax technology and technology-enabled services for regulated utilities, has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the country’s most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

“The Lucasys team is honored to be recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing companies,” says Vadim Lantukh, Co-founder and CEO of Lucasys. “Lucasys’ best-in-class software solutions and technology-enabled services have been adopted by over a dozen of the leading energy and utility companies in North America. Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the incredible success of our customers and industry-leading solutions delivered by our team. We look forward to accelerating our momentum, delivering fast, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to more of North America’s top enterprises.”

For four decades, Inc. has celebrated the fastest-growing private companies in America, with companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia gaining their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Lucasys’ inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list comes at a significant time of growth for the company, which achieved 336% growth from 2019 to 2022. Through its solutions, Lucasys has empowered businesses to streamline accounting and tax operations, adopt modern software solutions, and build internal expertise in mission-critical accounting and tax functions. Lucasys continues to accelerate on its mission to deliver fast, reliable, and cost-efficient solutions for North American energy and utility companies.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Lucasys delivers software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

