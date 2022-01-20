Lucata Continues Strong Momentum in 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucata Corporation, provider of a next generation computing architectural extension to Intel® technology for high performance, massively scalable graph analytics processing, today announced continued strong momentum for 2021. Major accomplishments included raising a Series B funding round, naming highly respected members to Lucata’s Boards, launching the Lucata Pathfinder graph analytics processing server and demonstrating its tremendous performance advantages over conventional computing, and receiving recognition for Lucata’s products based on the company’s patented Migratory Thread technology.

“2021 was a remarkable year for Lucata as we increased our funding, continued building our organization, introduced our technology to the market, and successfully demonstrated its power to transform graph analytics,” said Michael Maulick, Lucata CEO. “From deadly diseases and ever-rising threat of cyberattacks, to rampant financial fraud, our society is faced with challenges that only a major advance in computing hardware technology can address. Lucata Pathfinder enables organizations to use existing software to uncover much deeper connections within much larger graphs than possible today using conventional computing technology. This allows them to reimagine the potential of graph analytics. Beyond analytics, Lucata will also greatly reduce failures in AI and ML by eliminating the bias introduced from the pruning and sharding of data. 2022 promises to be a very exciting year as we deliver our technology at scale into the hands of customers.”

Corporate Milestones

Raised $11.9 Million in Series B Funding to Introduce Next-Generation Computing Platform

Awarded National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research Grant to Revolutionize Graph Database Technology

Named John Donovan to Board of Directors

Named Michael D. Moore to Board of Advisors

Products Milestones

Announced Next Generation Computing Platform That Shatters the Performance Limits of Conventional Computers for Graph Analytics

Demonstrated Breakthrough Graph Analytics Processing Efficiency by Ranking #46 on the Green Graph500 Benchmark

Delivered First Commercially Available System to Enable Banks to Detect Fraud in Real-Time

Awards

Named Best Thread Technology Computing Platform in New World Report 2021 Software and Technology Awards

Lucata Pathfinder enables organizations to leverage massive pools of physical memory to accelerate and scale graph analytics and AI and ML model training by orders of magnitude beyond the capabilities of conventional computing approaches. The solution enables high-performance exascale graph analytics, including exhaustive breadth-first search (BFS), on unpruned, unsharded massive graph databases. Lucata can be used with open source, commercial graph software or with custom-written graph solutions that leverage LAGraph, GraphBLAS, or the Lucata library of algorithms, enabling organizations to use their existing software to uncover much deeper connections within much larger graphs than possible today. These unique capabilities allow organizations to reimagine the potential of graph analytics, AI and ML and address intractable challenges in fraud detection, cybersecurity, blockchain, risk assessment, healthcare and many other fields. Lucata delivers extreme, high performance for a broad range of common Big Data computing use cases which cannot be cost-effectively addressed with conventional computer architectures.

Learn More

More information about the next generation Lucata architecture is available on the Lucata website including:

Lucata Pathfinder description

Lucata Pathfinder datasheet

Lucata Tech Brief on next generation computing

Lucata performance benchmarks

Lucata use cases

About Lucata

The Lucata next generation Context Flow Architecture leverages Intel technology to enable organizations to accelerate and scale graph analytics orders of magnitude beyond the capabilities of conventional computing approaches. Lucata leverages patented Migrating Thread technology to massively scale unified memory and conduct high-performance graph analytics, including exhaustive breadth-first search (BFS), on massive unpruned and unsharded databases. Organizations can now use their existing graph database software or custom graph solutions to analyze deeper connections on much larger graphs than ever before possible using conventional servers. Lucata solutions support groundbreaking graph analytics and improved machine learning and AI for organizations in financial services, cybersecurity, logistics, blockchain, healthcare, life sciences research, telecommunications, ecommerce, government and more. The company has offices in Palo Alto, New York City, and South Bend, Ind. For more information, visit Lucata.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

CONTACTS:

Brigit Valencia

brigit@compel-pr.com

(360) 609-3775