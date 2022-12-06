“AGILE” Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical Computing – A new computer architecture for the data-centric environment

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucata Corporation today announced that it was awarded jointly with Georgia Tech (GT) and other firms a two-year contract from IARPA (The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity). IARPA invests high-payoff research programs to tackle some of the most difficult computing challenges of the Intelligence Community (IC) of the US Federal Government. The IARPA AGILE program is focused on creating innovative, energy-efficient, and reliable computer architectures that can address the Intelligence Community’s large-scale data-analytic applications, as well as other classes of data-intensive applications. AGILE’s goal is to enable analysis of massive data from diverse sources predictive methods, not just forensic analysis after the event has occurred. The AGILE Project is looking to develop a “Scalable Locally-Centric Graph Analytics System”.

Lucata Corporation and its partners submitted a comprehensive project definition and plan that was accepted by IARPA. The project, publicly named FORZA (Flow-Optimized Reconfigurable Zones of Acceleration), was kicked off on Oct. 1, 2022.

Lucata has already designed and implemented a computer system for real-time analysis of large data sets. Lucata’s proprietary migrating thread architecture enables computing in memory with unprecedented scalability altering the price-performance, per energy, per sq ft. Lucata’s system offers similar performance to existing systems at 1/4th the cost, 1/20th the energy utilization and 1/8th the sq. ft. This system is deliverable now. The contract will enable us to improve these metrics to 1/40th the cost and 160th the power with scalability beyond anything existing now or planned for 2025.

“We are extremely excited to be partnered with Georgia Tech on this project. GT and Lucata have been in partnership for several years and GT has one of the first Lucata Pathfinder systems installed in its CRNCH (Center for Research into Novel Computing Hierarchies) Center,” says Michael Maulick, CEO of Lucata.

The next-generation Lucata computer architecture enables organizations to accelerate and scale graph analytics, GNN and explainable AI orders of magnitude beyond the capabilities of existing approaches. The Pathfinder System revolutionizes graph analytics, machine learning and AI with a next-generation computing architecture that overcomes the scale and performance limitations of traditional computing approaches.

About Lucata

Lucata leverages patented migrating thread technology to massively scale unified memory and perform high-performance, multi-hop analytics, including exhaustive breadth-first search (BFS), on unpruned, un-sharded scale 40 databases and beyond. You can now analyze deeper connections on much larger graphs – using existing graph database software or custom graph solutions – than ever before possible. Lucata solutions support groundbreaking graph analytics and improved machine learning for organizations in financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, e-commerce, government and more.

The company has offices in Palo Alto, New York City, and South Bend, Indiana.

