Lucid Group Inc. Investors: Contact the Portnoy Law Firm to Recover Losses

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lucid Group Inc. (“Lucid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LCID) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors. Lucid investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On December 6, 2021, Lucid, formerly known as Atieva, Inc., announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the Company’s $11.75 billion SPAC merger and has issued a subpoena for documents. Lucid noted in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC that it received a subpoena on December 3, 2021, requesting “the production of certain documents related to an investigation by the SEC” that “appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements.” Based on this news, Lucid shares fell sharply thereby damaging investors.

