SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucidworks , the leading search solutions provider, was named a Leader in the December 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams.

“Our mission is to connect people with what they’re looking for in a meaningful way,” said Mike Sinoway, CEO, Lucidworks. “In the process, we’ve turned the search bar into one of the biggest revenue-driving channels in the enterprise. We’re honored to be recognized as a Leader and feel more affirmed than ever in our mission to connect people to what they need and let them discover even more.”

Brands such as Lenovo, Red Hat, and KÜHL rely on Lucidworks to transform digital experiences so that users can meet their goals. For example, the first full year Fusion was deployed on Lenovo.com , the annual revenue contribution through search increased by 95%. Lucidworks saw another customer, a major big box retailer, improve search-result relevance significantly with Fusion, resulting in search-influenced orders increasing by 30% and search-influenced order value increasing by 28%.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines research report is available here . Contact Lucidworks today to learn how Lucidworks Fusion creates better digital experiences through search for some of the world’s largest brands.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks believes that the core to a great digital experience starts with search and browse. Lucidworks captures user behavior and utilizes machine learning to connect people with the products, content, and information they need. The world’s largest brands, including Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit, and Cisco Systems rely on Lucidworks’ suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

