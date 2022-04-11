Breaking News
Lucira Health Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucira Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that on April 6, 2022, the Board of Directors of Lucira granted inducement awards consisting of 20,825 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to three new employees under Lucira’s 2022 Inducement Plan. The Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and 1/16th of the underlying shares vesting quarterly thereafter, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Lucira through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Lucira’s 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira’s testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The Lucira™ Check-It COVID-19 Test Kit (OTC) and Lucira™ COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

