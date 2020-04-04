Breaking News
LUCKIN COFFEE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Luckin Coffee Inc. – LK

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

NEW ORLEANS, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NasdaqGS: LK). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lk/ to learn more.

The investigation concerns whether Luckin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

On April 2, 2020, the Company disclosed that it is investigating reports that senior executives and employees fabricated transactions totaling 2.2 billion yuan ($310 million) and, as a result, investors could not rely on its previous financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

On this news, the price of Luckin’s shares plummeted over 80%. 

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

